World Bank approves $68 million to improve schools in Nagaland

The World Bank approved a $68 million project to improve the condition of schools and the teaching environment across Nagaland.

The board of directors of World Bank on Wednesday approved the funds for a project, Nagaland: Enhancing Classroom Teaching and Resources Project.

The project aims to improve classroom instruction, professional development of teachers; and build technology systems to provide students and teachers with more access to blended and online learning. Such an integrated approach will complement conventional delivery models and help mitigate the challenges posed by Covid-19, said a statement issued by World Bank.

Nagaland faces challenges of weak school infrastructure, lack of opportunities for the professional development of teachers, and limited capacity on the part of communities to partner effectively with the school system.

The Covid-19 pandemic has further accentuated the challenges and created additional stress and disruptions to the state’s school education system.

About 150,000 students and 20,000 teachers in the government education system in Nagaland will benefit from the statewide reforms in schools, it said.

"Even as the number of children attending school in India has increased over the last few years, there is a growing need to significantly improve learning outcomes to meet the demands of the labor market and fuel future growth.

This project is designed to support the government of Nagaland’s ongoing efforts to improve and develop a more resilient education system in the state,” said Junaid Ahmad, World Bank Country Director in India.

The project seeks to strengthen Nagaland’s Education Management and Information System (EMIS) for wider access to education resources; support professional development and performance evaluation systems for teachers and education managers; facilitate school leadership and better management, and support examination reforms.

“The project will support the state’s efforts to reform and improve the learning environment in schools so that they are child-centered; supportive of modern, technology-enabled teaching and learning approaches; and resilient to future shocks,” the statement said quoting Kumar Vivek, Education Specialist and the World Bank’s Task Team Leader for the project.

As part of that strategy, approximately 15 out of Nagaland’s 44 higher secondary schools will be developed into school complexes that operationalize the envisioned learning environment during the project period, it said.

The loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development has a final maturity of 14.5 years including a grace period of five years.