You send chartered flight for defectors, but did nothing for migrant workers: Mamata to Modi

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over defections in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the OM sent a chartered flight to induct corrupt persons, former TMC members, into the BJP, but did not do anything when migrant workers died on the roads during the lockdown.

“Modi ji you could send a chartered flight for those who indulged in corruption in Trinamool, but you did nothing when more than100 migrant workers died on the road during the lockdown. This is the kind of politics you do,” said Mamata.

Addressing a TMC rally in Alipurduar district Mamata said that the TMC MLAs and MPs were not for sale. She further alleged that those who were greedy joined the BJP but there was no place for greed in the TMC.

“Those who are greedy went to the BJP. But those who are in the TMC know that there is no place for greed in the party…TMC MLAs and MPs are not for sale,” said Mamata.

She also said that the BJP was "full of greed” and the party was "rotting”.

She also said that the Prime Minister promised to give everyone Rs 15 lakh but now his government was privatising the Railways and other PSUs.

The TMC supremo said that the Assembly elections would not be easy for the saffron party adding that it might win some seats held by the Left Front and the Congress but seats belonging to the TMC would be a “tall task” for the BJP.

“Some people go here and there. Let them go. Those who are corrupt run away. They (BJP) may win some seats held by the Left and the Congress but resting seats held by the TMC would be a tall task for them,” said Mamata.

Taking a dig at Former Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee, who recently joined the BJP, without mentioning his name, Mamata said that he resorted to irregularities regarding some appointments in the Forest Department and it would be investigated.