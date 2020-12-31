Youth kidnap boy to pay tout for police job in Bihar

Kidnapping for ransom is not new in Bihar. In fact, this is the only ‘industry’ which has flourished here since 1990. But ever heard unemployed youths kidnapped someone simply because they had to pay the tout a large sum for their recruitment in the police department?

Sounds strange, but it’s true. Three youths, who wanted a job in the police department and were promised so (the job) by a tout on the payment of Rs 6 lakh, kidnapped a nine-year-old boy at Naugachia in Bhagalpur district. Their only purpose was to get Rs 6 lakh from the child’s father and pay the tout.

As planned, the ‘kidnappers’ - Saurav Kumar, Rakesh Roushan, and Shivam Kumar - sought Rs 6 lakh as ransom for the child’s safe release. The child’s father, shocked after receiving the call, eventually lodged a kidnapping case on December 26.

Meanwhile, the tiny tot was taken to the neighbouring district of Khagaria by the fourth accused Rakesh Kumar, who kept the child at his (Rakesh) relative’s house.

After receiving the complaint from the child’s father, the Bhagalpur police swung into action and apprehended two of the accused - Saurav and Shivam - from a dhaba (line hotel) in Khagaria.

“On sustained interrogation, the third accused was apprehended on December 29. However, the fourth one Rakesh, who played an important role in hiding the child after kidnapping, is still evading arrest. Raids are on to nab him,” said the Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station concerned, Neeraj Kumar.

"It was after their arrest that the plot was revealed," the SHO added.