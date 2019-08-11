Zomato workers 'forced to deliver' beef, pork in Bengal

Zomato has made it to the news again, this time for the wrong reasons though. Zomato delivery executives in West Bengal have alleged that the restaurant aggregator and delivery service has forced them to deliver beef and pork against their will.

The incident occurred in Howrah in West Bengal where the workers claim that they have been on strike for a week now.

West Bengal: Zomato food delivery executives in Howrah are on an indefinite strike protesting against delivering beef and pork, say, "The company is not listening to our demands & forcing us to deliver beef & pork against our will. We have been on strike for a week now." pic.twitter.com/tPVLIQc2SZ — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019

Delivery boys have refused to deliver beef or pork during the festive celebrations of Bakrid or Eid al-Adha to be celebrated this week on August 12, reported India Today.

"Recently some Muslim restaurants have been added to the online food delivery app. But we have some Hindu delivery boys who do not want to deliver beef. And we have heard that in a few days we have to deliver pork, which we refuse to deliver. We are also facing payout issues and have negligible medical facilities", Mousin Akhtar, a Zomato food delivery staff, told India Today.

"All these are hampering the fraternal bond between us as we have to deliver food which is not permitted by our religion. Our religious sentiment is being hurt. The company knows everything, but in spite of helping us they are using false allegations against us", he added.

The issue has been taken into consideration by Rajib Banerjee, TMC MLA from Howrah. "The organisation should not force any person to go against their religion. It is wrong. Now that I have received information in this regard, I will look into it the matter," said Banerjee.