Eastern Ladakh row: India, China agree to work out mutually acceptable resolution

The 18th round of India-China Corps Commander level talks was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on Sunday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 24 2023, 19:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 19:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India and China agreed to stay in close contact and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh at the earliest during their military talks on Sunday.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday that the two sides had a "frank and in-depth" discussion on the resolution of the relevant issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector.

"The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest," the MEA said.

Also Read | Eastern Ladakh row: India, China military commanders hold 18th round of negotiations
 

It said both sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground.

"The two sides had a frank and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector so as to restore peace and tranquillity in the border areas, which will enable progress in bilateral relations," the MEA said.

The government refers to eastern Ladakh as Western Sector.

"In line with the guidance provided by the State Leaders and further to the meeting between the two Foreign Ministers in March 2023, they had an exchange of views in an open and candid manner," the MEA said.

The 18th round of India-China Corps Commander level talks was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on Sunday. 

The talks took place days ahead of Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu's planned visit to India to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) 

