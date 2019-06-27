EC has said no manufacturing defect in EVM: Prasad

Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said there are no discrepancies regarding the voter turnout/and votes counted on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the Lok Sabha polls.

Replying to questions during Question hour in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister said the Election Commission has not received any complaint regarding defects in the manufacture of EVMs and the issue does not concern its operations.

The Minister was replying to a question from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who said there have been complaints about operations of EVMs and differences in counting between EVMs and VVPATs in the just-concluded elections.

The EC has said there is no manufacturing defect in EVMs. If there is any specific complaint, I will get the information from the Election Commission," he told the member.

When asked about problems in EVM functioning during polling, the minister said, "speaking on behalf of the EC, there is no complaint as far as counting of VVPATs is concerned. If there were any complaints, the same have been monitored and redressed by the Returning Officers at the spot where the candidates are also present."