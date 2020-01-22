EC in action: over 1k FIRs for Model Code violations

Over 2,000 vehicles were prosecuted for carrying slogans of parties, while at least 1,000
This came after the Model Code of Conduct came into place after
Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said 2,952 people have been booked under various sections of the
At least 2,078 vehicles were prosecuted for carrying messages and slogans of parties. Of this, 1,305 vehicles were prosecuted for carrying messages and slogans belonging to AAP while 196 were carrying slogans of BJP, 111 of the Congress and 466 of independent candidates.
Singh said 5,43,512 hoardings and posters have been removed
Giving details of the FIRs registered, he said 228 FIRs were registered for Mode Code violations, of which 11 were against AAP, three against Congress and one against the BJP under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.