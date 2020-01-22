EC in action: over 1k FIRs for Model Code violations

Over 2,000 vehicles were prosecuted for carrying slogans of parties, while at least 1,000 FIRs were registered for various violations since the model of code conduct came into force for the Delhi Assembly polls.

This came after the Model Code of Conduct came into place after Election Commission on January 6 announced the schedule for Delhi Assembly elections. Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes will on February 11.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said 2,952 people have been booked under various sections of the CrPC and 62,599 persons under the Delhi Police Act, as preventive measures. He said Rs 1.15 crore in cash has also been seized.

At least 2,078 vehicles were prosecuted for carrying messages and slogans of parties. Of this, 1,305 vehicles were prosecuted for carrying messages and slogans belonging to AAP while 196 were carrying slogans of BJP, 111 of the Congress and 466 of independent candidates.

Singh said 5,43,512 hoardings and posters have been removed by local bodies under the Defacement of Properties Act while 289 unlicensed weapons and 337 cartridges have been seized. Altogether 4,504 licensed arms have been deposited.

Giving details of the FIRs registered, he said 228 FIRs were registered for Mode Code violations, of which 11 were against AAP, three against Congress and one against the BJP under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.