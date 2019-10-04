EC orders transfer of Suryapet dist police chief

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 04 2019, 18:57pm ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2019, 19:15pm ist
The decision, the sources said, was taken following inputs received from the ground election machinery. (Reuters File Photo)

The Election Commission on Friday directed the Telangana government to transfer Suryapet district police chief Venkateshwarlu to a "non-election" related post, sources said.

The EC further directed that IPS officer R Bhasaran be posted there, they said.

The decision, the sources said, was taken following inputs received from the ground election machinery.

The Huzurnagar assembly constituency in Suryapet district is going for a bypoll on October 21.

Twenty-eight contestants, including three women, are in the fray.

