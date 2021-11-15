EC receives application for Amarinder Singh's party

EC receives application seeking registration of Punjab Lok Congress: Sources

This comes days after former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 15 2021, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 16:07 ist
Election Commission. Credit: PTI file photo

The Election Commission has received an application from an association seeking to register itself as a political party with the name of Punjab Lok Congress, sources said on Monday.

This comes days after former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress and announced that he would launch a political party under that name.

"An application for registration of a political party under section 29A of Representation of the People Act, from an association wanting to be registered as a political party under name of Punjab Lok Congress party, has been received in the ECI," a source in the Commission said without elaborating.

The application is under process, the source added.

Earlier this month, Singh had resigned from the Congress, accusing party president Sonia Gandhi, and senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of hatching a "midnight conspiracy" to oust him.

The 79-year-old leader had timed his bitter resignation letter with the announcement on the name of his new party.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Election Commission of India
Punjab
Congress
Amarinder Singh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Wedding invite as poll propaganda? Happens only in UP

Wedding invite as poll propaganda? Happens only in UP

In Pics | Inside revamped Rani Kamalapati Rly station

In Pics | Inside revamped Rani Kamalapati Rly station

Climate change may force planes to fly higher: Study

Climate change may force planes to fly higher: Study

In Pics | Top 10 moments from the T20 World Cup

In Pics | Top 10 moments from the T20 World Cup

 