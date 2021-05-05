EC says it didn't make any plea before SC for media restriction over oral observations made by judges

The Election Commission on Wednesday said that it had not made any plea before the Supreme Court for restriction on reporting by the media and that its decision against doing so was unanimous.

Two days after the Supreme Court turned down the Election Commission’s plea for stopping the journalists from reporting the oral observations by the judges during hearings, the poll-panel issued a press-release stating that the commission recognised the positive role of the media. “The commission as a whole and each one of its members recognise the positive role played by the media in the conduct of all elections in the past and present and in strengthening electoral democracy in the country.”

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the EC’s view that the media should not report oral observations by the judges and report only the written orders.

The Madras High Court had on April 26 held the EC “singularly responsible” for the second wave of the Covid-19 in the country as it had failed to enforce safety protocols required to check the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus during electioneering. The High Court had also observed that the EC officers should probably be booked for murder.

The scathing remarks by the Chief Justice of Madras High Court, however, were not mentioned in his written order.

When the Madras High Court refused to stop the media from reporting oral observations of the judges, the EC moved the Supreme Court, which too rejected its plea.

In response to a media report about differences within the EC over seeking restrictions on journalists reporting oral observation of the courts, the poll-panel clarified that that it remained “sincerely committed to its faith in free media”.

“The commission very specially recognises media’s role in enhancing effectiveness of election management and in reinforcing transparency from the very beginning of election process till the end, including transparent coverage during all processes, campaigning and from polling station level to counting,” the poll-panel stated, adding that the media continued to be its natural ally.