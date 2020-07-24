EC to announce bypolls schedule at 'appropriate time'

EC to announce bypolls schedule at 'appropriate time'

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 24 2020, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 14:59 ist
Representative image: AFP Photo

The Election Commission on Friday said it will announce the schedule for holding by-elections to assembly and Lok Sabha seats at an "appropriate time".

A total of 57 bypolls --56 assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency -- are due.

But the Commission did not specify whether the decision has been taken for all pending by-elections.

The announcement came after the poll panel decided to defer eight bypolls -- seven assembly and one Lok Sabha seat -- citing floods and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

The six-month deadline to hold these eight bypolls was ending on September 7.

The remaining 49 bypolls are due after September.

An EC spokesperson tweeted that "a decision to hold by-elections in assembly and parliamentary constituencies was taken by the Commission after a review today (on Friday)."

"The schedule etc. shall be announced at an appropriate time," the spokesperson said without specifying whether the decision pertained to all 57 bypolls or the eight deferred due to pandemic and floods.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Election Commission of India
Lok Sabha
Bypolls
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Why some mosquitoes prefer humans

Why some mosquitoes prefer humans

Scandal, infighting erupt within ailing Congress party

Scandal, infighting erupt within ailing Congress party

At this US museum, social distancing devices vibrate

At this US museum, social distancing devices vibrate

America's crocodiles came out of Africa

America's crocodiles came out of Africa

The Lead: Mumbai vendors reeling even as festival nears

The Lead: Mumbai vendors reeling even as festival nears

DNA study traces violent history of American slavery

DNA study traces violent history of American slavery

 