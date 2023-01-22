EC to host meet on use of tech, elections integrity

EC to host international conference on use of tech, elections integrity

The two-day event will be inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 22 2023, 18:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 18:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Election Commission (EC) will host the second international conference beginning Monday on 'use of technology and elections integrity'.

The two-day event will be inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar here, the EC said in a statement on Sunday.

Around 43 participants from 17 countries/election management bodies, and six participants from international organisations are expected to join, it said.

EC is leading the Cohort on elections integrity which was established as a follow up to the 'Summit for Democracy' held virtually in December, 2021. 

The first international conference of the Cohort was organised in November 2022 here on 'Role, Framework and Capacity of Election Management Bodies'.

EC to host int'l conference on use of tech, elections integrity

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Election Commission

What's Brewing

Pulitzer awardee Greer draws inspiration from mundane

Pulitzer awardee Greer draws inspiration from mundane

'Inspire to read till age of 14, leave it to them then'

'Inspire to read till age of 14, leave it to them then'

Female, male hearts respond differently to stress

Female, male hearts respond differently to stress

Suhana, Shanaya Kapoor meet Kendall Jenner in Dubai

Suhana, Shanaya Kapoor meet Kendall Jenner in Dubai

How ancient poop can shed light on animal behaviour

How ancient poop can shed light on animal behaviour

In Lucknow's Anokha Mall, the poor get free clothes

In Lucknow's Anokha Mall, the poor get free clothes

Buzz Aldrin, 2nd man on the Moon, marries on 93rd b'day

Buzz Aldrin, 2nd man on the Moon, marries on 93rd b'day

Ukrainian filmmakers bring horrors of war to Sundance

Ukrainian filmmakers bring horrors of war to Sundance

 