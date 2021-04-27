ECHS polyclinics permitted to hire additional staff for Covid-19 duty

The government on Tuesday granted permission to the medical facilities run by the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme to hire additional contractual staff to run the polyclinics, including in Bengaluru during night hours.

“Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved temporary hiring of additional contractual staff over and above the authorisation in 51 identified high-pressure Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) polyclinics across the country to tide over the current Covid-19 crisis,” the Defence Ministry said.

The approval was given as part of a policy decision to augment military health infrastructure in view of the coronavirus crisis in the country.

“The contractual staff, including one each of medical officer, nursing assistant, pharmacist, driver and chowkidar for identified ECHS polyclinics, will be hired through station headquarters for night duty, beyond normal working hours, for a period of three months,” the ministry said.

IAF sorties continue:

The Indian Air Force continued its sorties for ferrying cryogenic oxygen cylinders to bridge the shortfall of the lifesaving drug across the nation.

IAF transport aircraft ferried six empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai to Panagarh, four from Bangkok to Panagarh for re-filling and distribution to states.

IAF aircraft also ferried empty oxygen containers from Baroda to Ranchi, Hindan to Panagarh and from Pune, Bhopal, Indore, Jaipur to Jamnagar for re-filling.

After refilling, the containers will be ferried back to the states either by road or by the Oxygen Express run by the Railways.