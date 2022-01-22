ECI extends ban on physical rallies till January 31

ECI extends ban on physical rallies, road shows till January 31

However, relaxation for public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates will be allowed from January 28

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 22 2022, 19:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2022, 19:33 ist

The Election Commission of India has extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31. However, relaxation for physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates for Phase 1 election will be allowed from January 28, and for Phase 2 from February 1, 2022, the poll panel said.

The limit of 5 persons for door to door campaigning has been enhanced to 10 persons and video vans for publicity has been permitted at designated open spaces with Covid restrictions but no roadshow, pad-yatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally and procession shall be allowed till January 31.

The Commission said that since contesting candidates for Phase 1 elections will be finalised on January 27, it has been decided to allow physical meetings of concerned political parties or contesting candidates in designated open spaces with a maximum of 500 persons or 50 per cent of the capacity of the ground or the prescribed limit set by SDMA, whichever number is lesser, from January 28, 2022, till February 8.

The commission for phase 2 said that the contesting candidates for Phase 2 elections will be finalised on January 31. It will allow physical meetings of concerned political parties or contesting candidates with the public in designated open spaces with a maximum of 500 persons or 50 per cent of the capacity of the ground or the prescribed limit set by SDMA, whichever number is lesser, from February 1, 2022, till February 12, 2022.

