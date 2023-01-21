ECI hearings would not have bearing in Uddhav’s continuance as President: Sena

Amid the ongoing fight for name and symbol of the two warring Shiv Sena factions, the saffron party on Saturday asserted that it would not have any bearing on Uddhav Thackeray’s continuance as the president of the 56-year-old party founded by his late father Balasaheb Thackeray.

Uddhav’s tenure as Shiv Sena president ends on 23 January - leading to a technical issue as the Election Commission of India norms mandate organisational elections every five years.

After the split, the Thackeray-group and rebel faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had approached the ECI and claimed to be the original Shiv Sena.

However, the ECI, pending the proceedings on the dispute, has frozen the name ‘Shiv Sena’ and ‘dhanushya baan’ (bow and arrow) symbol.

The ECI had allotted ‘Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’ as the party name for the Thackeray-group and 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ for the Shinde-faction. They were given ‘mashaal’ (flaming torch) and ‘dhal-talwar’ (two swords and shield) symbols, respectively.

Uddhav’s close aides Sanjay Raut and Anil Parab have asserted that the hearing would not have any bearing.

“Balasaheb Thackeray was the Shiv Sena pramukh throughout its life…when the guidelines came there were elections and in regular intervals as mandated elections were held. ….Uddhav Thackeray is now the party president and he will remain…of course the matter (over symbol and name) is being heard by the ECI…the party would decide who should be the president,” Raut, the Rajya Sabha member and chief spokesperson said in Jammu, where he is marching with Rahul Gandhi during the last leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Thackeray would remain the president…hearing is on in ECI, but it would not have any impact on his continuance,” said Parab, a former Parliamentary Affairs Minister, while speaking to reporters in New Delhi.

Uddhav became Shiv Sena President on 23 January 2013, nearly two months after Balasaheb died on 17 November, 2012.

On 23 December, 2018, Uddhav was re-elected President by the national executive for another five years, and the tenure ends on 23 January, 2023.

On 28 November, 2019, Uddhav took over as the Chief Minister and headed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, however, his tenure was cut short on 30 June last year following a revolt by Shinde, who replaced him with the support of BJP.

During the ECI hearing the SS (UBT) and BSS are represented by a battery of lawyers led by senior counsels Kapil Sibal and Mahesh Jethmalani, respectively.