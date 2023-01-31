Economic Survey 2023: A look at India's millets map

With India observing 2023 as the 'Year of Millets', the nation is at the forefront to promote millets through the International Year of Millets initiative.

The Economic Survey 2023 highlighted that India produces over 50.9 million tonnes (as per fourth advance estimate) of millet, which accounts for 80 per cent of Asia’s and 20 per cent of global production. On average, India's average yield of millet is 1239 kg/ha, compared to the global average yield of 1229 kg/ha.

In India, millets are primarily a Kharif crop mostly grown in rainfed conditions, requiring less water and agricultural inputs than other staple crops.

As per the Survey, India cultivates nine varieties of millets - foxtail, finger, barnyard, browntop, litte, kodo, pearl, proso and sorghum. Tamil Nadu cultivates at least seven kinds of these millets while Karnataka grows at least five varieties.

Here's a look the millets map of India:

The Government notified millets as nutri-cereals in April 2018. Under the National Food Security Mission (NFSM), millets have been introduced to provide nutritional support. A submission on nutri-cereals is being implemented since 2018-19 in 212 districts of 14 states, according to the Survey.

The Survey states that initiatives to sensitise the population towards a healthy lifestyle should be continued.

India has more than 500 startups working in the millet value chains, while the Indian Institute of Millets Research has incubated 250 startups under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas

Yojana – Remunerative Approaches for Agriculture and Allied Sectors Rejuvenation (RKVYRAFTAAR).

Apart from serving special millet-based dishes to foreign delegates during events hosted by the Centre, the nation is also encouraging scientists to decode ways to increase the shelf life of products made from coarse grains without compromising on nutritional value.

Scientists at Mysuru-based CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI) are also working on validating the numerous health benefits attributed to millets as they make a comeback as “superfoods”.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) through the Indian Institute of Millets Research has, so far, succeeded in developing many bio-fortified varieties and novel products for the benefit of farmers and society.

Under the initiative to promote millets, the government has also revamped Parliament canteens' menu to include the Kharif crop. Jowar vegetable upma to ragi dosa, bajre ki tikki to bajra khichdi -- these food items made of millets -- are now part of the menu of Parliament House canteens.

