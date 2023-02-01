Economic Survey: Nearly 40% rise in nurses at PHC, CHC

Economic Survey: Nearly 40% rise in nurses’ availability at PHC, CHC in last seven years

The number of MBBS and MD seats has witnessed a steady rise since 2014, generating more doctors as well as specialists

Kalyan Ray
Kalyan Ray, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2023, 01:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 01:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The number of nurses at primary and community health centres has increased by almost 37 per cent since 2014, but the number of doctors at PHCs – often the first point of medical contact for rural India - and specialists at CHCs rose marginally, according to the 2023 Economic Survey report tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday.

The number of MBBS and MD seats has witnessed a steady rise since 2014, generating more doctors as well as specialists.

The Economic Survey, quoting the Rural Health Statistics 2021-22 report, showed just about 3,200 doctors in the PHCs (4-6 beds) and 400 specialists like surgeons, paediatricians, obstetrician and gynecologists and physicians decided to serve in the CHCs (30 beds) in villages in the last seven years even though tens and thousands of medical seats have been added.

Also Read | 5G rollout can unleash new economic opportunities : Economic Survey

The number of MBBS seats rose from more than 54,000 in 2014-15 to over 96,000 in 2022-23 whereas the number of post-graduate medical education seats went up from 23,000 in 2014-15 to 64,000 in 2022-23, as per the information shared by the Union Health Ministry with the Parliament.

About a year back, the junior health minister Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Rajya Sabha that there was 75 per cent rise in MBBS and 93 per cent increase in MD seats since 2014, but she didn’t offer any explanation on why even the freshly pass-out doctors skip the countryside.

On a positive note, the number of nurses working in 25,000 PHCs and 5,500 CHC, increased by 37 per cent - 64,000 in 2014-15 to 80,000 in 2022-23. Similarly, there is also a rise in the number of pharmacists and lab technicians. But the availability of doctors remains an area of concern.

While the Economic Survey did not offer any analysis on why doctors don’t prefer to go to the villages and what is the way out, experts observed that the government neither pumped enough resources into the CHCs and nor did it look for innovative approaches to lure and retain specialists in villages.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Economic Survey
Union Budget 2023
Nurses
doctors

What's Brewing

Adani vs Hindenburg: 'IndiaStandsWithAdani' trends

Adani vs Hindenburg: 'IndiaStandsWithAdani' trends

Last of the 1st jumbo jets: Boeing to deliver last 747

Last of the 1st jumbo jets: Boeing to deliver last 747

Bihar to get transgender-run menstrual cup making unit

Bihar to get transgender-run menstrual cup making unit

In Pics: Rahul, Priyanka's snowball fight go viral

In Pics: Rahul, Priyanka's snowball fight go viral

Nick-Priyanka's daughter Malti makes her public debut

Nick-Priyanka's daughter Malti makes her public debut

You can’t check when ChatGPT’s telling the truth

You can’t check when ChatGPT’s telling the truth

DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...

DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...

 