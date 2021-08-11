Industry needs to increase risk-taking appetite: Modi

Economy picking up pace, industry needs to increase risk-taking appetite: PM Modi

Modi also said that taking reforms is a matter of conviction for the government, which is ready to take all risks in the national interest

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 11 2021, 18:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 18:21 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses CII Annual Meeting 2021 on the theme 'India@75', via video conferencing, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the country's economic growth is picking up pace again and the domestic industry needs to enhance its risk-taking appetite.

He also said that taking reforms is a matter of conviction for the government, which is ready to take all risks in the national interest.

"We have taken bold decisions. Reforms continued even during pandemic. The government is doing reforms not out of compulsion but out of conviction," he said while addressing the CII's annual meeting.

Also read: A medal that united, a speech that divided

Assuring all support to the industry, Modi said that India is receiving record foreign direct investment (FDI) because of reforms done in the last few years.

He added that now Indians want made in India goods irrespective of the origin of the company that is producing the goods.

On growth of startups in the country, he said India now has 60 unicorns, 21 of them reaching that status in the last few months. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

CII
Narendra Modi
Indian economy
Business News
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty

With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

Goa's disappearing Portuguese legacy

Goa's disappearing Portuguese legacy

Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall

Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall

#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?

#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?

TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020

TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020

Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown

Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown

 