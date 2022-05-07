ED arrests CA linked to Jharkhand IAS officer

ED arrests CA linked to Jharkhand IAS officer in money laundering case

The ED has alleged that Kumar, also a financial advisor, has links with IAS officer Pooja Singhal and her family

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 07 2022, 19:51 ist
  • updated: May 07 2022, 19:51 ist

The ED on Saturday arrested a chartered accountant under the anti-money laundering law in a case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in Jharkhand's Khunti district as part of which state mining secretary and IAS officer Pooja Singhal and others were raided, officials said.

CA Suman Kumar was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) around 5 pm in Ranchi and he would be produced before a local court where the Enforcement Directorate would seek his further custody, they said.

Officials alleged that the CA was "evasive in his replies" with regard to the alleged recovery of cash to the tune of Rs 17.79 crore from his premises in Ranchi after the agency conducted raids in this case.

The ED has alleged that Kumar, also a financial advisor, has links with IAS officer Pooja Singhal and her family.

The federal agents seized a total of Rs 19.31 crore in cash after these raids and it also recorded a preliminary statement of Singhal during the searches. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Enforcement Directorate
Jharkhand
India News
Arrest

What's Brewing

Taliban order Afghan women to cover fully in public

Taliban order Afghan women to cover fully in public

Korean dramas are fashion goals!

Korean dramas are fashion goals!

SRK's new lookalike reveals how he was once mobbed

SRK's new lookalike reveals how he was once mobbed

Understanding this concept could help save coral reefs

Understanding this concept could help save coral reefs

Before birds or bees, this is how trilobites made baby

Before birds or bees, this is how trilobites made baby

 