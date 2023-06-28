ED arrests IRS officer in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested a 2008-batch IRS officer, working as an Additional Commissioner of Customs and GST, in connection with a money laundering investigation against him linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets, official sources said.

Sachin Sawant, who earlier worked with the federal agency at its Mumbai zonal office as a deputy director, was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the agency launched raids at his premises in Mumbai and some other locations on Tuesday.

The officer, as per the sources, is posted in Lucknow in the Customs and GST directorate. He is a Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the customs and indirect taxes cadre. Sawant also worked with the ED at its Mumbai zonal office between 2017 and 2019.

The money laundering case against the officer stems from a June, 2022 CBI FIR that was filed against him on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

According to the CBI, Sawant, during the check period from 12.01.2011 to 31.08.2020 "enriched himself illegally and amassed assets in his name and in the name of family members (wife, father and mother) and also incurred huge expenditure, which is disproportionate to the tune of 204 per cent of their known and legal source of income, amounting to Rs 2,45,78,579".