ED arrests Kamal Nath kin Ratul Puri in loan fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri in connection with a money laundering case arising out of a Rs 354.51 crore bank loan fraud case.

The ED filed the case on the basis of the CBI FIR filed last Saturday in connection with the loan fraud allegedly involving optical disc maker Moser Baer, where he was Executive Director earlier.

Puri is already under the scanner in connection with investigations into multi-crore AgustaWestland deal.

According to the CBI FIR, a consortium of 14 banks have given crores of rupees as a loan to the company. The Central Bank has identified that the company has defrauded it of Rs 354.51 crore.

“The funds granted by the banks have been misused and misappropriated by Moser Baer and its Directors/promoters for their own personal use...have also committed fraud in respect of reporting book debts, which were also one of the primary securities of the bank...Moser Baer, through its Directors/promoters, has forged and fabricated documents and induced Central Bank of India to release funds," the CBI FIR had said.

The CBI has invoked charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery as well as relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Besides Puri, those named on the CBI FIR are Moser Baer Managing Director Deepak Puri, whole-time Director Nita Puri, Directors Sanjay Jain and Vineet Sharma. Ends