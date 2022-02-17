ED attaches assets worth Rs 136.48 cr in coal block case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Thursday said that it has provisionally attached the immovable and movable assets worth Rs 136.48 crore in the form of bank account balances, FD, share and mutual fund holdings, office and residential properties belonging to EMTA Coal Ltd, and its promoters Ujjal Kumar Upadhaya, Sangeeta Upadhaya, Sujit Kumar Upadhaya and their family members under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in a coal block case.

The ED initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by the CBI against the accused.

The ED learnt during the investigation that the accused conducted mining in 6 coal blocks allocated in West Bengal.

"The Supreme Court of India in Writ Petition 120 of 2012 in the case relating to allotment of coal blocks passed an order in 2014 and held allocation of certain coal blocks as illegal, which included aforesaid 6 coal blocks allocated to the West Bengal Government PSUs," said the official.

The ED official said that there are allegations of the illegal formation of a joint venture company, and making a huge illegal profit by mining of coal in the 6 coal blocks by EMTA Coal Ltd, and others.

