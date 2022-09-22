ED attaches assets worth Rs 2,747 cr in ABG fraud case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 22 2022, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 14:06 ist

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 2,747.69 cr in the ABG Shipyard Ltd fraud case.

These include shipyards at Surat and Dahej in Gujarat, agricultural lands and plots and various commercial and residential premises in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The CBI on Wednesday arrested Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal, the founder of ABG Shipyard Limited, in connection with an alleged bank fraud of more than Rs 22,842 crore, officials said.

More to follow...

