ED raids Hero Motocorp Chairman Pawan Munjal

ED conducts raids against Hero Motocorp Chairman Pawan Munjal in money laundering probe

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 01 2023, 13:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 13:13 ist
Hero motocorp. Credit: iStock Photo

ED on Tuesday conducted raids against Hero Motocorp Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal and some others as part of a money laundering probe, officials said. 
 

More to follow...

Business News
ED
Enforcement Directorate
hero motocorp

