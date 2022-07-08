ED conducts raids against Jharkhand CM's aide 

ED conducts raids against Jharkhand CM's aide 

The searches are being conducted in Sahibganj district and its towns like Berhait and Rajmahal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi/Ranchi,
  • Jul 08 2022, 10:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 10:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

The ED on Friday conducted raids at about 18 locations in Jharkhand as part of a money laundering investigation against Pankaj Mishra, the political representative of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and some others, officials said.

The searches are being conducted in Sahibganj district and its towns like Berhait and Rajmahal.

About 18 locations are being searched and the action is being undertaken under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Enforcement Directorate
India News
Jharkhand

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top 6 resorts to enjoy monsoon in India

In Pics | Top 6 resorts to enjoy monsoon in India

Resorts ravage forest created by Mysore king in 1920

Resorts ravage forest created by Mysore king in 1920

James 'Sonny Corleone' Caan dies aged 82

James 'Sonny Corleone' Caan dies aged 82

New giant dinosaur with T. rex-like arms discovered

New giant dinosaur with T. rex-like arms discovered

Mexico seizes 'historic' half-ton of fentanyl in raid

Mexico seizes 'historic' half-ton of fentanyl in raid

 