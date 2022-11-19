ED files charge sheet against PFI, 3 members

Besides the PFI, the charge sheet also named Perwez Ahmed, Mohd Ilias and Abdul Muqeet as accused

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 19 2022, 17:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2022, 17:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a charge sheet in a court against the banned Popular Front of India and its three members in a money laundering case related to unlawful activities.

The document is likely to be taken up for hearing before Special Judge Shailender Malik on November 21.

Besides the PFI, the charge sheet also named Perwez Ahmed, Mohd Ilias and Abdul Muqeet as accused.

Also Read | Family tries to smuggle SIM card to jailed PFI leader, faces police case in Kerala

“Fresh complaint under sections 44 r/w section 45 of PML Act for the commission of offence u/s 3 (money laundering) read with section 70 of PML Act has been filed.

"It be checked and registered. Put up for consideration before the concerned court on November 21, 2022,” duty judge Devender Kumar Jangala said.

