ED files charge sheet against PFI, 3 members before Delhi court

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a charge sheet against the banned Popular Front of India and its three members in a money laundering case related to alleged terrorism-related activities.

The document is likely to be taken up for hearing before special judge Shailender Malik on November 21.

Besides the PFI, the charge sheet named Perwez Ahmed, Mohd Ilias and Abdul Muqeet as accused.

“Fresh complaint (ED's equivalent to a charge sheet)… has been filed. It be checked and registered. Put up for consideration before the concerned court on November 21, 2022,” duty judge Devender Kumar Jangala said.

According to the charge sheet filed by ED's Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta, accused Ahmed was the president of the Delhi unit of PFI while Mohd Ilias was its general secretary and Abdul Muqeet was office secretary.

The accused were arrested on September 22 in the case related to the alleged laundering of Rs 120 crore over the years.

The PFI was banned by the Centre in late September over its alleged links with terror activities.

The ED filed the case based on an FIR lodged by the NIA for alleged terrorism-related activities punishable under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In the investigation carried out till now, it was found that the accused and other members associated with the said organisation have indulged in collecting funds by way of donation, hawala, banking channels, etc. which was being used for unlawful activities and commission of scheduled offences, the ED claimed in the final report.

Bogus cash donations and bank transfers were also found, the charge sheet, filed through Advocate Mohd Faizan Khan, said.

It alleged that transfer of funds was done even from abroad to India through a clandestine channel under a conspiracy hatched by office bearers of PFI over the years.

The report claimed that searches were conducted at the premises of all three accused persons after registration of ECIR in this case on September 22 and five mobile phones were seized.

The charge sheet includes the statement of the accused and witnesses recorded during the investigation.