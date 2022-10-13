ED files charge sheet against Rana Ayyub in PMLA case

ED files charge sheet against Rana Ayyub in money laundering case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 13 2022, 13:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2022, 13:56 ist

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against journalist Rana Ayyub under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a special court in Ghaziabad.

The case registered on October 12 alleges that she illegally acquired funds from the general public in the name of charity by launching fund-raiser campaigns on an online crowd-funding platform, 'Ketto'.

More to follow...

 

 

 

