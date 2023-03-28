ED files prosecution complaint in Chinese loan app case

ED files prosecution complaint in Chinese loan app case

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 28 2023, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 01:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A special court has taken cognisance of a prosecution complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against seven entities and five individuals involved in the Chinese loan app case.

The ED had filed a prosecution complaint based on an investigation pursuant to various FIRs registered by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The accused entities include three Fintech companies, namely Mad Elephant Network Technology Private Limited, Baryonyx Technology Private Limited and Cloud Atlas Future Technology Private Limited, controlled by Chinese nationals.

Also Read | ED attaches Rs 114.19 crore properties in Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank Niyamitha scam

The other entities are Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), namely X10 Financial Services Private Limited, Track Fin-ed Private Limited and Jamnadas Morarjee Finance Private Limited and a payment gateway namely Razorpay Software Private Limited.

The ED investigation revealed that the money lending business is being illegally run by the Fintech companies and the NBFCs knowingly let these Fintech companies use their names for the sake of getting commission without being watchful about the conduct of these Fintech companies.

The ED probe revealed that this practice is also in violation of the Fair Practices Code of RBI.

Earlier, the ED had issued two provisional attachment orders and attached Rs 77.25 crore in this case, which has been confirmed by the special court. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ED
Loan apps
Razorpay

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irks netizens

Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irks netizens

Was pushed into corner in Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra

Was pushed into corner in Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

HC turns to ChatGPT for view on bail in murder case

HC turns to ChatGPT for view on bail in murder case

LGBTQ+ Rights | A case for marriage equality

LGBTQ+ Rights | A case for marriage equality

From worker to AIADMK's boss, EPS has come a long way

From worker to AIADMK's boss, EPS has come a long way

 