ED grills 'KGF Babu' in money laundering case

Congress politician Yusuf Sharief, popularly known as 'KGF Babu', appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in connection with the agency’s investigation into a money laundering case against him.

Sharief, and his son-in-law Salman Khan, appeared before the investigating officer at the ED headquarters here, where he was interrogated for six hours.

The ED officials asked Sharief to appear again on Friday for further questioning. Last month, the ED officials conducted search-and-seizure operations on Sharief’s and his family members’ residential and official premises.

A real estate businessman, Sharief contested in the MLC elections from Bengaluru Urban seat as a Congress candidate in December 2021, but lost. He made headlines after he declared Rs 1,744 crore assets in the election affidavit. A Class 5 drop-out, Sharief was a scrap dealer who made it big.

On Thursday, before entering the ED headquarters, Sharief told reporters that he wasn’t hesitant to appear before the ED and would answer all their queries.

“All my life, I have done legal businesses only. I have nothing to hide. However, the central agencies asked me to join the investigation. It seems in society, ordinary people like me should not make money,” he said.