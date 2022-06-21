ED protest: Mahila Congress president spits at cops

Mahila Congress president Netta D'Souza was seen spitting at police officers while having a scuffle with the cops during protest in Delhi against questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the ED.

A video has come up that shows D'Souza spitting at the cops just before closing the door of the vehicle she was in. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Ponnawalla shared the video on Twitter slamming the Congress leader for the act.

"Shameful & Disgusting After beating up cops in Assam, holding their collar on Hyderabad now Mahila Congress President Netta Dsouza spits at cops & women security personnel merely because Rahul is being questioned by ED for corruption Will Sonia,Priyanka & Rahul act on her? (sic)," he tweeted.

#WATCH | Mahila Congress President Netta D'Souza spits at police personnel during a protest with party workers in Delhi against ED for questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. pic.twitter.com/cPBIntJq1p — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the Congress on Tuesday staged a Satyagraha at the party headquarters alleging "misuse" of the Enforcement Directorate and "harassment" of party leader Rahul Gandhi, who is being questioned by the probe agency for the fifth day in the National Herald money laundering case.

Also read: BJP issues list of abuses against PM Modi by Congress

The protesting leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, later announced a march to Jantar Mantar, but the police prevented them for lack of permission. Several Congress workers were detained.

The police said the Congress leaders were given permission to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar but they were not allowed to take out a march.

Baghel, along with supporters, sat on road outside the Congress office while Gehlot dubbed the BJP leaders "fascists" masquerading as believers of democracy to befool people.

"They (BJP leaders) are fascists and have worn the mask of democracy. They are trying to pit one community against the other and are breaking the social fabric," he said, exhorting party workers to continue with their Satyagraha against the government's "atrocities".

(With inputs from PTI)