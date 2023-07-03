ED questions Anil Ambani in fresh FEMA case

ED questions Anil Ambani in fresh FEMA case

Ambani, 64, deposed at the office of the federal agency in south Mumbai.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 03 2023, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 17:41 ist
Anil Ambani. Credit: PTI File Photo

Reliance ADA Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here and recorded his statement in connection with an investigation linked to the alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, official sources said.

Ambani, 64, deposed at the office of the federal agency in south Mumbai.

Ambani's statement was recorded as part of a fresh case filed under various sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the sources said without elaborating.

The industrialist had appeared before the ED in 2020 in a money laundering case against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others. 

In August last year, the income-tax department issued a notice to Ambani under the anti-black money law for allegedly evading Rs 420 crore in taxes on undisclosed funds of more than Rs 814 crore held in two Swiss bank accounts.

The Bombay High Court, in March, ordered an interim stay on this I-T show-cause notice and penalty demand.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Anil Ambani
Enforcement Directorate
ED
FEMA case
Foreign Exchange Management Act
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

Was concerned about fitness at Lausanne: Neeraj Chopra

Was concerned about fitness at Lausanne: Neeraj Chopra

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group

How to stop sweating so much: Study

How to stop sweating so much: Study

Allu Arjun,Trivikram join hands for 4th time

Allu Arjun,Trivikram join hands for 4th time

France's wildfires ignite debate over future of forests

France's wildfires ignite debate over future of forests

Captains play down Bairstow stumping controversy

Captains play down Bairstow stumping controversy

Farmers attribute soaring tomato prices to virus

Farmers attribute soaring tomato prices to virus

 