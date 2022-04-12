ED questions Congress treasurer Pawan Bansal in National Herald case

A day after Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge recorded his statement, Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal was on Tuesday questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering probe in the National Herald case.

Bansal's statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited (YIL).

While Kharge is the CEO of YIL, Bansal is the Managing Director of AJL. Kharge was questioned for around five hours on Monday.

The ED is currently investigating the shareholding pattern and financial transactions as well as role of party functionaries in the functioning of AJL and YIL.

The YIL promoters include party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had alleged that the Gandhis cheated and misappropriated funds, with YIL paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that AJL owed to the Congress.

He had filed a complaint with a Delhi court earlier. Following the court taking cognisance of an Income Tax Department probe against YIL on Swamy's petition, the ED also registered a fresh case under PMLA.

After Kharge's questioning, Congress Lok Sabha Whip Manickam Tagore tweeted on Monday, "now harassing Opposition leader Kharge-ji...He won’t surrender like Mayawati-ji. He is a fighter. Na-Sha sarkar (Narendra Modi-Amit Shah government) wants to insult Dalit leaders."

