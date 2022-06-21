ED questions Rahul Gandhi for over 10 hours on day 5; session may end tonight

PMLA case: ED questions Rahul for over 10 hrs on day 5

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 21 2022, 21:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2022, 22:42 ist

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for over 10 hours on Tuesday, the fifth day of his deposition in the National Herald money laundering case.

The Congress MP from Wayanad has spent over 50 hours at the ED office over five sittings with the investigators questioning him over multiple sessions and recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It is understood that his questioning will end on Tuesday night.

Gandhi, 52, took a half-hour break around 8 pm and rejoined the session that started at 11.30 am.

Sources said the recording of his statement on various aspects of the case is reaching finality and once the Congress leader finally submits his statement with his signature on every A4 size paper, the sessions that began on June 13 may end.

He was questioned for three consecutive days last week, and after Monday's questioning, he was asked to rejoin the session and complete the recording of his statement.

Gandhi left the agency office after midnight on Monday.

The probe relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The ED is understood to be asking Gandhi about the incorporation of the Young Indian Private Limited, operations of the National Herald, the loan given by the party to the newspaper's publisher Associated Journals Limited (AJL), and the transfer of funds within the news media establishment.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23.

She was discharged from a private hospital on Monday where she was admitted for Covid-related issues and has now been advised rest.

The Congress has accused the Centre of targeting opposition leaders by misusing investigative agencies and has termed the entire action a "political vendetta". 

India News
Rahul Gandhi
PMLA
Enforcement Directorate

