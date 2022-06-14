ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi for second consecutive day, central Delhi traffic to be affected

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED on Tuesday for the second consecutive day of questioning in the National Herald money-laundering case.

Gandhi (51) arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi with his "Z+" category CRPF security escort even as police personnel were deployed in huge numbers and Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed around the agency's office just like Monday.

Gandhi was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Trafic to be affected in central Delhi

Meanwhile, vehicular traffic will be affected in parts of central Delhi as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the second consecutive day in a money laundering probe, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Tuesday.

In a series of tweets, it posted information about the routes to be avoided even as it mentioned that necessary arrangements have been made as a precautionary measure.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav told PTI, "Arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth flow of traffic for public transport as well as people commuting to Delhi so that they are not affected. As yesterday, we ensured that traffic flow was smooth. We will ensure it will remain smooth today as well."

According to the traffic police, the special traffic arrangement will restrict the inward movement of buses in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk and Prithviraj Road.

"Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements there will be heavy traffic movement on these roads," the traffic police tweeted.

It also informed commuters via Twitter to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between 7 am and 12 pm. "Kindly avoid SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover and Gurgaon road between 10.45 hrs & 11.15 hrs due to special traffic arrangements," another tweet from the Delhi Traffic Police read.

The Congress MP from Wayanad spent over 10 hours at the federal agency's office on Monday, where he was questioned over multiple sessions and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Officials said as Gandhi's questioning could not be completed on Monday, he was summoned again on Tuesday.

While agency sources informed that Gandhi recorded his statement and checked its transcript minutely, Congress leaders said the investigators took multiple breaks during his questioning.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper. The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited.

Gandhi's mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is currently admitted to a hospital here due to Covid-related issues, has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23.

The Congress has accused the Centre of targeting Opposition leaders by misusing investigative agencies.