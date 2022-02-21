ED raids Indiabulls Housing offices in Delhi, Mumbai

ED raids Indiabulls Housing offices in Delhi, Mumbai

A Prevention of Money Laundering case been lodged against the company and its promoter Sameer Gehlaut

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 21 2022, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 15:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at the offices of Indiabulls Finance Centre in Mumbai and Delhi in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case lodged against the company and its promoter Sameer Gehlaut in April 2021.

The ED had earlier recorded the statement of a Pune-based businessman, who deals in real estate, in this connection.

The ED officials held a meeting on Sunday to plan Monday's raid. Separate teams were formed to recover a few incriminating documents.

Earlier, a case was lodged against the company and its promoter at Palghar, Maharashtra. It had been alleged in the FIR that the real estate company first took a loan from India Bulls and invested in India Bulls housing shares. The company had increased the share value and the money were later siphoned off to other entities.

The Delhi High Court had issued an order barring the ED from taking coercive action against the company.

Further details are awaited.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Indiabulls Housing Finance
ED
Enforcement Directorate
Money Laundering
Real esate

Related videos

What's Brewing

Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Carlsen in chess match

Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Carlsen in chess match

'Hero No 1' turns 25: A treat for the family audience

'Hero No 1' turns 25: A treat for the family audience

India climb to top of T20 rankings after WI whitewash

India climb to top of T20 rankings after WI whitewash

Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England

Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England

DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!

DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

 