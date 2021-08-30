Money laundering: ED raids spots linked to Shiv Sena MP

ED raids locations linked to Shiv Sena MP in money laundering case

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 30 2021, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2021, 15:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at multiple premises in Maharashtra linked to Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali in connection with an investigation into alleged money laundering, officials said.

They said at least seven premises linked to the Lok Sabha member from Yavatmal-Washim are being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED case is understood to be based on a Maharashtra police FIR on an alleged Rs 18 crore fraud and other irregularities.

Officials said the searches are being carried out at locations in Washim, Mumbai and some other places.

Shiv Sena
Enforcement Directorate
raids
India News

