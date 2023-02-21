ED raids under way at 24 locations across country

Raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were under way at 24 locations across the country on Wednesday including Ranchi linked to Virendra Ram, engineer in Rural Development Ministry, Jharkhand Government, according to am ANI report.
The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at 24 locations across the country including Ranchi linked to Virendra Ram, engineer in Rural Development Ministry, Jharkhand Government. pic.twitter.com/eFfYKhVcor
— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023
More details awaited.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Fresh cracks appear on Badrinath highway near Joshimath
I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK
Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space
Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons
Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man
What is the safest seat on an airplane?
'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'