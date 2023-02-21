ED raids under way at 24 locations across country

ED raids under way at 24 locations across country

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 21 2023, 09:27 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 09:30 ist
The ED logo. Credit: PTI file photo

Raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were under way at 24 locations across the country on Wednesday including Ranchi linked to Virendra Ram, engineer in Rural Development Ministry, Jharkhand Government, according to am ANI report. 

 

More details awaited.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Enforcement Directorate
India News

What's Brewing

Fresh cracks appear on Badrinath highway near Joshimath

Fresh cracks appear on Badrinath highway near Joshimath

I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK

I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK

Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space

Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space

Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons

Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

 