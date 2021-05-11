ED registers money laundering case against Anil Deshmukh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a criminal case under the anti-money laundering law against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, official sources said on Tuesday.

They said the case registered under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been filed after studying a recent CBI FIR that was filed against Deshmukh.

The central probe agency may now summon Deshmukh for questioning apart from others, they said.

The ED case comes about after the CBI first carried out a preliminary enquiry, followed by filing a regular case, on the orders of the Bombay High Court that asked it to look into the allegations of bribery made against Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.