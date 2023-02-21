ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to Jharkhand rural development department

Country-wide ED raids in J'khand money-laundering case

The money laundering case stems from a state vigilance bureau complaint into some alleged commission being paid in lieu of grant of government work

PTI
PTI, New Delhi/Ranchi,
  • Feb 21 2023, 09:27 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 13:36 ist
The ED logo. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday launched multiple searches in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's rural development department, official sources said.

They said about two dozen locations, including state capital Ranchi, Jamshedpur and Delhi, are being raided by the investigators of the federal probe agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money laundering case stems from a state vigilance bureau complaint into some alleged commission being paid in lieu of grant of government work, and the sources said the searches are aimed at gathering more evidence with regard to these charges.

The premises of a Jharkhand rural development department official and some entry operators (hawala dealers) and brokers are being covered, they said.

