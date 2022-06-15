ED summons 'KGF Babu' in money laundering case

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 15 2022, 23:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 23:24 ist

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned businessman and Congress politician Yusuf Sharief, well known as “KGF Babu” and asked him to present before the investigation officer at its headquarters here on Thursday.

Confirming this, Sharief told DH that though earlier the ED had summoned him on Wednesday, it was postponed one day as the officials were busy quizzing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

The ED is probing a money laundering case against him. Last month, the ED officials conducted search and seizure operations on the premises of Sharief and his family members.  

A real estate businessman Sharief contested in the MLC elections as a Congress candidate from Bengaluru Urban seat to be elected from local bodies in December 2021. However, he lost the election. He came to the limelight after declaring Rs 1,744 crore in assets in the election affidavit. A Class V dropout, Sharief was a scrap dealer who made it big.

