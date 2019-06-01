ED summons Praful Patel over aviation scam

The Enforcement Directorate’s money-laundering probe related to alleged losses suffered by national carrier Air India is back to haunt senior NCP leader and former aviation minister Praful Patel, who has been summoned by the investigating agency next week.

Patel told PTI that he will be happy to cooperate with ED for their "understanding of the complexities of the aviation sector".

In a first major action against any political leader in the alleged multi-crore aviation scam that took place during the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh, the ED asked Patel to appear before the investigating officer of the case on June 6.

The agency plans to put Patel through certain revelations made by arrested aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar and certain evidence unearthed by the agency in pursuit of this case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Patel has been asked to bring certain documents related to his personal and official finances on the day of deposition, according to ED officials.

Patel (62), was Union civil aviation minister in 2004 and a Cabinet minister for heavy industries in 2011.

The ED had recently filed a charge sheet in the case naming Talwar, saying he was in touch with Patel. The charge sheet claimed Talwar finalised communications addressed to Patel on behalf of Emirates and Air Arabia.