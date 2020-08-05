ED summons Rhea over Sushant Singh Rajput case

ED summons Rhea Chakraborty over Sushant Singh Rajput case

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 05 2020, 20:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 21:04 ist
Rhea Chakraborty. Credit: Getty Images

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actor Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on August 7 in connection with a money laundering case stemming from a complaint filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father following his death, officials said on Wednesday.

Chakraborty will be questioned and her statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The questioning is linked to a money laundering case that was registered by the ED last week on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR in which Rajput's father has accused Chakraborty and her family of abetting the Bollywood actor's suicide.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14.

