ED summons Sonia for second round of questioning on July 25

ED summons Sonia for 2nd questioning round on July 25

The Congress leader, who is recovering from Covid, was questioned for about two hours on Thursday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2022, 19:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 19:04 ist

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi for a second round of questioning in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper on July 25, officials said on Thursday.

The questioning of the 75-year-old ended on her request, officials said. However, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the ED told Sonia Gandhi that they had no further questions and she could leave.

Sonia Gandhi in turn said she would be willing to respond to any other questions they might have and was ready to stay on till 8 pm or 9 pm if necessary, Ramesh posted on Twitter. She also said she was a Covid patient and needed to take her medicines so she should be informed about what time she should appear next. According to Ramesh, the ED said it had nothing to ask of her either Thursday or Friday. After which Sonia Gandhi said she was willing to appear on Monday, Ramesh added.

An ED official said she was initially summoned again on July 26 but this was advanced to July 25 at her insistence.

India News
Sonia Gandhi
Enforcement Directorate

