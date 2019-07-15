ED summons TMC MP Satabdi Roy

TMC MP Satabdi Roy along with five others including a former TMC MP has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the Saradha chit fund scam.

According to ED sources, the agency wanted to know with whom Saradha Group owner Sudipta Sen maintained contacts and whether the two had any role to play in the alleged usurping of deposits.

"We have summoned them (six persons including Satabdi) for questioning next week," a senior ED official said.

Pointing out that Satabdi was the brand ambassador of one of the companies of Saradha Group, sources said that she may be asked about whether there was any financial transaction between her and the Saradha Group outside her contract.

A former TMC MP Kunal Ghosh has also been summoned by the central agency due to his alleged connection with Sen.

The ED has also summoned an East Bengal club official along with two other Kolkata-based businessmen.