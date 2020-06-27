ED team reaches Ahmed Patel's house to record statement in Sterling Biotech money laundering case

ED team reaches senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel's Delhi residence for recording his statement in Sandesara brothers PMLA case, news agency PTI cited officials as saying.

Ahmed Patel is a Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat and is also the treasurer of the grand old party.

He was earlier the political secretary to UPA chairperson and Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The alleged Rs 14,500 crore bank loan fraud is said to have been perpetrated by the pharma firm Sterling Biotech and its main promoters -- Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara and Deepti Sandesara -- all of whom are absconding.



