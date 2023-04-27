Edappadi K Palaniswami meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Edappadi K Palaniswami meets Amit Shah in Delhi

It was not immediately known what transpired between the two leaders.

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 27 2023, 00:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2023, 00:09 ist
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Credit: PTI Photo

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday.

In his first trip to the national capital after being elevated in March as the party's general secretary, which also got the Election Commission's stamp of approval recently, EPS met Shah at his residence.

Also Read | AIADMK withdraws candidate from Karnataka polls

It was not immediately known what transpired between the two leaders.

The AIADMK and BJP are in alliance in Tamil Nadu and the EPS-Shah meeting came in the backdrop of some reported differences between the leadership of the two parties in the southern state.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AIADMK
Delhi
India News
Amit Shah
Edappadi K Palaniswami

Related videos

What's Brewing

Freddie Mercury's belongings headed for auction

Freddie Mercury's belongings headed for auction

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers tell what ignites quasars

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers tell what ignites quasars

Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops' meeting

Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops' meeting

Centre directs Bournvita to take down misleading ads

Centre directs Bournvita to take down misleading ads

Pony.ai gets nod for driverless robotaxis in Guangzhou

Pony.ai gets nod for driverless robotaxis in Guangzhou

 