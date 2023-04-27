Edappadi K Palaniswami meets Amit Shah in Delhi

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday.

In his first trip to the national capital after being elevated in March as the party's general secretary, which also got the Election Commission's stamp of approval recently, EPS met Shah at his residence.

Also Read | AIADMK withdraws candidate from Karnataka polls

It was not immediately known what transpired between the two leaders.

The AIADMK and BJP are in alliance in Tamil Nadu and the EPS-Shah meeting came in the backdrop of some reported differences between the leadership of the two parties in the southern state.