Editors Guild condemns Tripura police action to book 102 people, including journalists

Condemning Tripura Police's action of booking journalists under the UAPA, the Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Sunday said the government cannot use such stringent laws to suppress reporting on communal violence incidents.

"The Editors Guild of India is deeply shocked by the Tripura Police's action of booking 102 people, including journalists, under the coercive Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, for reporting and writing on the recent communal violence in the state," the EGI said in a statement.

"The Guild is of the opinion that this is an attempt by the state government to deflect attention away from its own failure to control majoritarian violence, as well as to take action against the perpetrators of this. Governments cannot use stringent laws like UAPA to suppress reporting on such incidents," it said.

Tripura Police on Saturday booked 102 social media account holders under the UAPA, criminal conspiracy and forgery charges and served notices to the authorities of Twitter, Facebook and YouTube to freeze their accounts and inform all particulars of those persons to it.

A religious place was vandalised and two shops were set ablaze at Chamtilla in Tripura during a rally by Vishva Hindu Parishad on October 26, called to protest against the communal violence in neighbouring Bangladesh.

The state government had earlier said that a group from outside with vested interests had hatched a conspiracy against the administration to create unrest in Tripura.

Check out DH's latest videos