Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Covid positive

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tests positive for Covid-19

The 61-year-old minister said he is following medical advice after his report came positive

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 21 2021, 18:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 23:19 ist
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The 61-year-old minister said he is following medical advice after his report came positive.

"This is to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive today. I am taking medication and treatment as per the advice of my doctors. Request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, and get themselves tested," he tweeted.

"All the work of @EduMinOfIndia is being conducted normally observing necessary precautions," he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

Climate change altering migration of whales?

Climate change altering migration of whales?

Kenya hunts for the next deadly MERS virus in camels

Kenya hunts for the next deadly MERS virus in camels

Bengaluru crematoriums bear greater burden than bodies

Bengaluru crematoriums bear greater burden than bodies

In New York, vaccinated people get free marijuana

In New York, vaccinated people get free marijuana

 