Education ministry asks states, UTs to make PM Modi's 'Exam Warriors' book available in school libraries

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 22 2023, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2023, 21:51 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Ministry of Education has urged all states and Union territories to make the book 'Exam Warriors' authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi available in school libraries, officials said on Wednesday.

"The education minister has requested the chief ministers of all states and administrators of Union Territories (UTs) to make 'Exam Warriors’ books available in libraries of each school under 'Samagra Shiksha' so that a maximum number of students, teachers and parents get benefit from the prime minister's words of wisdom and vision," a senior official of the ministry said.

The book incorporates unique actionable ‘mantras’ for students, parents and teachers on ways and means to overcome examination stress.

The National Book Trust has published the translations of Exam Warriors in 11 Indian languages, namely Asamiya, Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Modi also holds annual interactions with students, teachers and parents, called "Pariksha Pe Charcha", ahead of the board exams.

India News
Narendra Modi
Exam warriors
Ministry of Education

